Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO spill beans on major secret

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO revealed future plans on her Dumb Blonde podcast

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, opened up about embarking on their IVF journey to welcome kids despite wanting to keep the news under the radar till the baby’s birth.

According to People, Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, shared the couple’s plan to have kids in the recent episode of her final season of Dumb Blonde podcast.

"I would have trouble carrying the baby," she explained the reason for going for surrogacy, saying that she’s experienced "many" pregnancy losses in the past and now cannot emotionally bear another loss after stabilising her mental health since having a tough year in 2019.

"I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," Bunnie, 44, continued. "I'm in my baby mama gardening [sic] era."

She reminisced about the moment she asked Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, about having a child with her.

"I would love to have a baby with you,” he replied as per his wife, who wanted to commence their IVF journey in secrecy and only reveal the baby’s arrival so as not to "ruin beautiful things." However, she was forced to share the plans.

The Save Me singer was so excited to welcome kids with his wife that he shared the plans with another podcaster.

Initially, his wife was stressed due to his slip-up, but eventually, she changed her attitude.

"I thought about it, and I was like, 'My husband is f------ excited to have a kid with me. Like, how cool is that?'" she described.

"And if he wants to f------ scream it from the mountaintops, f------ let him," the podcasrer said, adding that she reached out to the podcasters, and they let her drop the announcement on her own.