Jack Antonoff expresses elation over Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s success

Jack Antonoff on sucess of Taylor Swift's album and Sabrina Carpenter's single

Jack Antonoff has recently expressed his elation for his success on Taylor Swift’s music album as well as Sabrina Carpenter’s single.



Speaking on the Today show, Jack talked about his success as producer on Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter's latest single, Please Please Please.

“It’s wild,” said the 40-year-old.

Reflecting on his creative process, Jack mentioned, “I work not very far away, I work at a studio called Electric Lady and I’m up at the roof — it’s sort of like a little bit of a small apartment up there.

“We make all the records up there and when lots of people hear them, it feels amazing because we’re sort of contained up there,” stated the Bleachers frontman.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jack opened up about his writing process, saying, “You don’t hear a lot of great songs about like, one’s lunch order.”

“So, the things you don’t really understand and cause you pain are usually things worth writing about,” he stated.

Jack’s produced project for Taylor was breaking records prior to its April 19 release, including the record for Spotify's most pre-saved album.

Interestingly, Taylor’s TTPD album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its release, along with seven weeks at No.1 in the UK charts.

Sabrina reportedly had her first Billboard No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with Please Please Please.

When asked where he planned to celebrate the holiday, Jack added, Tonight? I’m going to the studio. That’s where I got to be.”