Mark Wahlberg lives 'every guy's fantasy' with Halle Berry in new film

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's upcoming Netflix film will be premiered on August 16

Mark Wahlberg spilled the beans about playing the role of Halle Berry's love interest in their upcoming movie, The Union.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the actor expressed his excitement about working closely with Berry, 57, in the new Netflix movie.

"Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time," he began boasting about their friendship bond outside of the film set.

"This movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy," Wahlberg, 53, raved, adding, "to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry."

During the conversation, he shed light on the relationship between the two main characters, played by him and Berry, respectively.

"They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together," he continued. "He waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life."

"And it happens, and there isn’t anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance," Wahlberg added.

According to the official synopsis of The Union, slated to hit the screens on August 16, the upcoming Netflix film follows the story of a "construction worker from New Jersey."

According to the synopsis, his high school sweetheart recruits him to join "a high-stakes US intelligence mission."