Josh Hartnett shares daughters’ honest reaction to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Josh Hartnett opens up about his daughters' reaction to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

Josh Hartnett has recently revealed his daughters’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.



Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Josh said, “I went to the Eras Tour with my daughters recently and it was wild.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters. And people were so respectful,” explained the Black Hawk Down actor.

Josh took his two daughters and his wife Tamsin Egerton's four daughters to Taylor’s concert for the first time

While talking about exchanging friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties, the Oppenheimer actor shared, “My daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet.”

“It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert,” added the 45-year-old.

Josh is not the first celebrity who attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show. Other big names from Prince Williams to Katy Perry and Jessica Chastain all appeared on the show over the last year.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce also joined her on stage during her June 23 concert in London.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” said Travis during the July 3 episode of New Heights podcast.

Travis mentioned, “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 album. That era.’”

“She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here,” remarked the football star.

Travis noted, “It was such a fun, playful part of the show. It was the perfect time for me to go up there and be a ham and have some fun.”