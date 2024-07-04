‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador reveals ex John Jansen’s involvement in DUI arrest

Shannon Beador had visited her ex John Jansen right before her arrest

Shannon Beador is finally fessing up about the events that led to her DUI arrest in September last year, revealing that her ex John Jansen had something to do with it.

In a preview of the season 18 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the bravolebrity, 60, had a heart-to-heart about her headline-making 2023 arrest with her three daughters, Stella, Adeline, and Sophie.

That’s when she revealed that she had just finished meeting with Jansen at his home where they got into an argument and he allegedly called her a “drunken idiot.”

“I got into an accident seconds later, because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was, and I lost control of the car immediately,” Beador recalled.

“Never broken a bone, I’ve never had a concussion, I’ve never been in an accident, I’ve never been arrested, never had a DUI, and I did all that in 10 seconds,” she reflected.

Beador also extended an apology to Stella for being unable to see her off to college as a result.

“It was my intent to come and visit you [at college], and because of my mistakes, I wasn’t able to come. I feel bad. I’m so sorry and humiliated, and that I disappointed you,” she said tearfully, adding, “Like, what kind of example am I at 59?”

Stella accepted her apology and expressed she was just “glad that you’re okay and no one was hurt.”