King Charles faces heavy criticism during Queen Camilla's special honour event

Anti-monarchy protesters targeted King Charles in Scotland while Queen Camilla and Prince Edward received a special honour.

Demonstrators from Republic gathered on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh during the monarchy's visit for Holyrood Week—a celebration of Scottish culture and community achievements.

The anti-monarchy group chanted "Not my King!" and held signs with the same slogan while the Order of the Thistle ceremony unfolded at St Giles' Cathedral.

During the private ceremony, Camilla and Edward were appointed to the Order, which is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland. It recognises those who have greatly contributed to Scottish life.

King Charles - who was also in attendance is the Sovereign of the Order - can appoint people independently of parliament.

Prince William, already a member of the order, was also in attendance, however his wife Princess Kate, who is recovering from cancer treatment, was not present.

Despite the boos and chants from Republic, the King was welcomed by many members of the public who stood outside the cathedral. Many held Union flags as they fired back at the anti-monarchy group.

Following the ceremony, Camilla and Edward were also appointed as Royal Knights of the Order.

The royals arrived in the Scottish capital yesterday to conduct engagements as part of Holyrood Week, in a shortened version of the usual week-long celebrations.

This year, the celebrations have been cut short due to the General Election, and will end on July 3.