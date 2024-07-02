US military veterans react to Prince Harry's new honour

Prince Harry has come under fire in the US over ESPN's decision to honour him with the Pat Tillman Award for Service as majority of Americans believe the Duke does not deserve it.



US military veterans - who won the awards in the past - have defended the Duke, saying: "Harry is definitely deserving."



A US Marine, who won the award in 2018, told TMZ: "The Duke of Sussex is a natural fit for the Tillman honor because of Harry's military service and his dedication to veterans."

Jake - who was also a former college football player - voiced support for Harry claiming: "The Duke is a good choice because he's dedicated his life to serving and supporting the military and veterans," as King Charles III's younger son Harry served two tours in Afghanistan.

Pat's mom, Mary Tillman, set off the controversy when she slammed the organisers for its plan to give the award named after her son to "a controversial and divisive individual" at this month's ESPY Awards ceremony.



Even ESPN personality Pat McAfee is publicly supporting Mary's viewpoint, claiming his network is purposely trying to create a controversy. He argued that the nomination of the British King' son does not align with the award's intended purpose and questioned the selection process.

Another previous winner, US Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr, received the Tillman award in 2017, reacted as saying: "Harry's work with wounded and injured veterans makes him a worthy recipient, and for what it's worth ... he's looking forward to watching Harry follow in his footsteps."

Harry was chosen specifically because of his work as the founder of The Invictus Games for wounded and injured vets. Harry's foundation is celebrating 10 years of service.



Jake points out: "The ESPYs and ESPN aren't hurting for celebs and the ceremony is always chock-full of famous athletes. Of course, Harry's the first celeb to win the Pat Tillman Award for Service."

In the past, it's been reserved for unsung heroes, but Jake believes Harry's military background makes him unlike most celebs.

Harry's nomination for prestigious award has sparked anger in the US, with some alleging the decision has left 'deserving American military members' in tears.