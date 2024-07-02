Prince Harry wants Meghan to meet her dad Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle has made last-ditch attempt to amend fences with his estranged daughter Meghan Markle, asking the Duchess to make his 80th birthday more amazing with her presence.



Meghan's estranged father wants to reunite with the Duchess on his big day but fears there is no chance of reconciliation even he made heartfelt plea, saying: "I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch," he told the Mail.

However, a source close to the Duke has claimed: "Harry might be asking the Duchess to fulfil her father's request as it would help him fully enjoying his final years."

"The Duke is also desperate to see his own dad King Charles and brother Prince William as he wants to make peace with them amid royal health woes as the monarch and Princess of Wales are battling cancer," the source added.

The insider went on revealing the truth about Meghan's nature, saying: "It can not be predicted whether Meghan would say yes to her father's request as she's not a lady who easily forgets and forgives."

Meghan's dad also asked the Sussex to not to deprive Archie, Lilibet of their royal life.



Thomas got emotional as he said: "I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."

He continued: "I never expected to make it to 80 because Markle men never do. My father died at 61."



However, Meghan has not responded to any of her dad's plea as she's enjoying life in Montecito with her family.

US royal commentator Hilary Fordwich hit out Meghan's "hypocrisy” for not reaching out to her father, despite claiming to "care about so many other people".



Speaking to GB News host Mark Dolan, Fordwich noted the "very sad state of affairs" the duchess is in with her father, and slammed her for having "empathy for other people" but not her own parent.

"It is a frightfully sad story. He also added that he never thought that he'd have something in common with the King. And of course, the King doesn't know his grandchildren either. And I think that's a very sad state of affairs," said Fordwich.

Dolan reacted as saying that the latest interview from Thomas Markle will "not be good for the brand" of Harry and Meghan, as they are "all about their PR".