‘The Bear’ roars with largest premiere audience on Hulu

The Emmy-winning series The Bear has an astonishing 5.4 million views worldwide in its first four days of release, according to Hulu.



The show debuted on June 27. Although the show hasn't debuted in every country yet, it is accessible on Disney+ outside of the US.

With around 4.35 million views at the season 2 premiere in June 2023, this viewership milestone represents a noteworthy 24% increase.

Furthermore, based on Hulu's internal statistics, The Bear becomes the third most-watched original season premiere on the platform, breaking the previous record for the most viewing of any FX or scripted season debut.

The Bear's earlier seasons have also done well on Hulu. After season two premiered, the show spent five weeks in Nielsen's top 10 original streaming series. After winning many Emmys, it returned to the rankings in January.

In the third season of the show, Jeremy Allen White's character, chef Carmy Berzatto, is having a hard time keeping up the exceptionally high standards he has established for his former Italian beef store turned fine dining establishment and his relationships with his coworkers—not to mention his own sanity.

Along with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in significant recurrent roles, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Abby Elliott also star.