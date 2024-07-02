Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel going through rough patch in marriage before DUI arrest?

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's marriage in trouble prior to drink driving test

Justin Timberlake’s marriage with Jessica Biel was already in trouble before drunk driving arrest last month.



A source spoke to RadarOnline.com, the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have had “three rounds of marriage counselling in the past five years following cheating scandal and ongoing relationship woes.

However, after Justin’s DUI arrest on June 18, the source noted, Jessica “believes they are right back where they started”.

Despite the pair showed up a united front at a recent stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, all is not going well between Jessica and Justin.

“Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow,” said an insider after his arrest.

The source told the outlet, “The arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realise she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”

Earlier in 2019, Jessica was “weathered” when Justin was snapped getting cosy with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Justin later issued a public apology and stated, “Nothing happened between himself and his co-star, still owning up to his strong lapse in judgment.”

However, after the cheating incident, Jessica put up few restrictions so that Justin didn’t wander around again.

Meanwhile, Justin was charged with DUI and a couple of traffic offenses. The singer lawyer added he “will have a lot to say at the July 23 court hearing”.