Dua Lipa in works of making 'biggest' move of her career

Dua Lipa to perform at London's Wembley Stadium

Dua Lipa is gearing up to perform at London's Wembley Stadium after her Glastonbury triumph.

The Albanian singer, who fulfilled her childhood dream at the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival on Friday, June 28, is reportedly in talks to headline the biggest gig of her career next year.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, a source regarded this as a milestone moment for the Houdini singer.

They said: "This really is a 'pinch me' moment for Dua."

Referring to her last tour, the source added: "Her last tour was as good as sold out, but it was an arena tour. To make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she's only on her third album."

"It's looking like she will play one date at Wembley in June and a full-scale tour across America."

The insider explained that Dua had always set her eyes on the goal which dates back to her early teenage years.

They added: "It's going to be quite an emotional moment, especially as Dua has been working towards something like this since she moved to London (from her native Kosovo) aged just 15."