Jennifer Lopez breaks silence over 'difficult' title in Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly expressed her disappointment over being labelled as a 'difficult' one in her marriage with Ben Affleck.

As per RadarOnline, the Ain't Your Mama singer is 'frustrated' over the unfair title given by media to her.

The source has taken the side of Lopez and pointed fingers at the Air director as he always appeared in a 'bad mood,' especially during his and the singer's marital problems.

An insider stated, "...Ben's actually got the attitude problem and always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great."



The report revealed that Affleck has been in 'irritable mode' as his busy filming his upcoming action film The Accountant 2 and dealing with his divorce rumours.

"Getting a smile or a laugh out of him is basically impossible when he's in this grumpy, irritable mode. It's probably not a wise decision for him to keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life," the source shared.

An insider suggested that Affleck should "take a month off and focus on relaxing and recharging."

Previously, People magazine reported that Affleck moved out his belongings from his and Lopez's multimillion-dollar mansion.

It is pertinent to mention that another report by Fox New Digital claimed that the marriage of Hollywood's power couple is "completely over."