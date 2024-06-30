'Overspeeding' kills seven in Karachi road traffic collision

The image shows hind side of the ill-fated bus near Mauripur Truck Adda in Karachi on June 30, 2024. —Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: An "overspeeding" vehicle crashed into a trailer truck, leaving at least seven dead and 30 others wounded near Mauripur Truck Adda in Karachi on Sunday.

The rescue officials told media persons that three children, one teenager and three women died in the mishap, whereas six to seven other people were critically wounded.

All the victims were going for a picnic on the ill-fated bus that turned turtle in the crash.

As per police officials, the accident took place after the bus went out of the driver’s control because of overspeeding.

As per the rescue officials, the bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. The bodies were later shifted to the Sohrab Goth mortuary, the hospital administration said.

The deceased have been identified as Sughra, 40, Saadia, 45, an unidentified 40-year-old woman, Sakina, six, Zeenat, four, Kinza, 10 and Abdul Qadeer, 14.

People told Geo News that all the victims were residents of Azizabad’s Bhangoria Goth area and they belonged to the same family.



The law enforcement officials have impounded the trailer and bus involved in the unfortunate incident. They said the trailer’s driver had fled and their teams were carrying out raids to arrest him.

The higher authorities have sought details from the Karachi commissioner and police.

A relative of the victims, Mohammad Bashir said from 40 to 45 people were travelling on the ill-fated vehicle for picnic. He requested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to provide treatment to the injured at a private hospital.

"Some of them are critically injured, therefore, the Sindh chief minister should order for their transfer to a private hospital," he said. Bashir also demanded an inquiry into the incident to bring the culprit to justice.