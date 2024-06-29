Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveal future plans amid blooming romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hinted at their prosperous future plans with their headline-making magical performance at the singer's jam-packed Eras Tour show in London.



An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the global music icon and the NFL athlete, who started dating in September 2023, introduced fans to the 'personal side' of their whirlwind romance.

The source revealed that Swift and Kelce felt joyous "to be on stage together," as it was "definitely a new, defining point in their relationship."

As per the report, the couple "had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world. They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions."



An insider shared that Lover singer and her beau "had a great time practising together behind the scenes and were so cute and sweet with each other."

Interestingly, the source claimed that the pair, who "naturally bonded with each other" hinted at what their future might hold together with their joint on-stage act.