'Young Sheldon' spinoff series: All that Emily Osment knows

Emily Osment on Young Sheldon spinoff series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage

Emily Osment is sharing all that she knows about the Young Sheldon spinoff series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osment, who is meant to reprise her role as Mandy alongside Montana Jordan’s Georgie, hinted that they pick up where Young Sheldon left off for the couple.

“I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production,” Osment told the outlet.

“I assume it starts right where we left off, so there isn't too big of a gap for our viewers in terms of, like, story or missing us too much. We just pick right up where we were.”

The spinoff is going to be based on the young couple’s life as they try to raise their family in Texas, and will be filmed, unlike Young Sheldon, in front of a studio audience, which Osment can relate to from her Hannah Montana times.

“Because of COVID I haven't done live audience in a long time,” she says.

“And so now, you know, four years later, we're actually able to open it up so we can have a live audience, which is tremendous, and allows us to have people right there in front of us, so we get to, you know, react off of, which is always my favourite part. It feels like live theatre and it's fun. Every Tuesday night it's like throwing a party.”

However, Jordan has never had the experience of filming with a live audience, which excites the actress even more.

"I'm very excited to see how he grabs onto that," she said.