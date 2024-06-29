Kelly Bensimon not upset after cancelled wedding

Kelly Bensimon post-wedding cancellation

Kelly Bensimon proved that her light can’t be dulled, even by a cancelled wedding.



The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 56, went to Instagram a day before the date of her called-off wedding to Scott Litner, on Friday, June 28, and proved that she is doing more than just fine, taking fun dips in the pool.

“POV: Diving into this weekend with a smile…,” she captioned the post with a picture shared of herself beaming broadly in a pool while posing in a two-piece swimsuit.

The confident post comes after Kelly cancelled her wedding to the wealth management consultant earlier this week.

A representative told Us Weekly that she was “taking a moment to herself” before she can talk about the split publicly.

The next day, Kelly told the outlet, and revealed that “the ultimate red flag” was Litner not consenting to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” she told the publication on Wednesday, June 26.

“He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

As per the RHONY star, Litner “thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith.”

The rep also said of the American real estate broker’s feeling, saying that “Kelly is disappointed by this turn of events,” adding, “She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”