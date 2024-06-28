Mark Wahlberg’s interesting revelation about Mel Gibson directed movie, Flight Risk

Mark Wahlberg teams up with Mel Gibson for new movie, Flight Risk:More inside

Mark Wahlberg has recently collaborated with Mel Gibson for a new movie, Flight Risk, which they completed in just 22 days.



Speaking with PEOPLE, Mark said, “Mel knew exactly what he wanted and how to get it, but he was also open to collaborating.”

The Family Plan actor continued, “Again, to be shooting 15, 20 pages a day, something that I had never done before.”

Reflecting on his filming schedule, Mark added, “I've shot down 'n dirty, but, like 30 days was the fastest I'd ever done a film. This was in 20 or 22 days.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark addressed his working experience with Mel as a director.

“Having seen Apocalypto a million times and Braveheart and every other film that he's directed, he's such a talented filmmaker,” remarked the Mile 22 actor.

Mark explained, “It was one of those things where, between the part and to getting to work with the filmmaker, for me it's always top of the list: the script, the director and the part are the three main components when making a choice.”

“So, for me, I've always just tried to work with the best,” he stated.

Besides Mark, other stars include Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery in upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Flight Risk will release in theatres on October 18.