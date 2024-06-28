Prince William to be a 'scary' King for Harry, others

Prince William will rule with a "rod of iron" after becoming the King, according to a new report.



The heir to the throne will show no mercy to those who will break with the royal family's tradition and discipline, an insider has claimed.



"There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron... Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary!," the Daily Beast, citing a source, reported.



William presents his discipline through an "absolute ban on the Duke returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold".



The source also claimed that the Prince of Wales is standing firm in his decision about Harry, and is unlikely to change his mind.

However, King Charles still wants his two feuding sons to amend fences as he sees the move could strengthen the royal family and the monarchy.

There are reports that Prince Harry is on hunt for a new house in the UK as he's desperate to return to his birth place and wants his children to enjoy their childhood with their royal cousins.



However, some royal commentators and historian think differently as they claim that Duke has not desire or intention to become a working member of the royal family again as he's enjoying the new life in the US with Meghan and their children.