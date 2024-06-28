The Bear’s Matty Matheson recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with Jamie Lee Curtis

Matty Matheson and Jamie Lee Curtis became friends before her The Bear appearance

Matty Matheson shared a memorable story about his first interaction with Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a conversation with Variety, reflecting on his initial encounter with Curtis before she guest-starred in the widely acclaimed Hulu series, The Bear, Matheson described the moment as "crazy."

"The first time I saw Jamie was at the Golden Globes or something before she came on the second season," he recalled.

The 42-year-old actor, who plays the role of handyman Neil Fak in the hit drama, detailed that he sought advice from The Bear creator Christopher Storer on how to approach the 65-year-old star.

"We were in the ballroom, and there weren't a lot of people in there. I called Chris and was like, 'Can I just go up and say hello to her?' and he said, ''For sure.'"

As he walked toward Curtis, she pointed at him and exclaimed, "I know who the f--- you are! Get over here!" Matheson fondly recalled that moment.

He also gushed about Curtis and shared insights into their friendship.

"We just hit it off. She’s so sweet. She’s our big mama," he continued. "She hangs with us the whole time, even when she’s not on screen. Being around someone like that, a true icon, is amazing," Matheson said of Curtis.

Matheson revealed that Curtis' movie Trading Places is his favorite. Additionally, all 10 episodes of the third season of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu.