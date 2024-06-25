Sabrina Carpenter shuts down hater with epic clapback

Sabrina Carpenter skillfully silenced a hater who had criticised her latest single, Please Please Please.



After the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Carpenter shared screenshots of the chart rankings alongside the critic's negative comment, proving the song's success.

The online troll had attempted to belittle her music, but Carpenter's comeback left them eating their words.

“I don’t think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness,” read the criticism, posted on X (formerly Twitter) in early June.

Carpenter, 25, replied with the screenshots and this playful message: “ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”

Please Please Please is Carpenter's first No. 1 single in a decade. Her breakout song Espresso sits at No. 4 on this week's Hot 100 after peaking at No. 3 earlier this month.

The music video for Please Please Please, which also features Carpenter's real-life lover, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, helped catapult the song to the top.

The catchy song, created by regular Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, rose to prominence due to celebrity appreciation.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King recently gushed about the song, telling People magazine, “I’m so happy for her and I just can’t stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head. It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video. It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.”