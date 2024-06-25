Bryan Craig returns to ‘General Hospital’ after 8 years

Bryan Craig returning to General Hospital

Bryan Craig is returning to General Hospital eight years after the death of his character.



According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old actor is all set to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos on the long-running soap opera.

He will appear as a guest star for only one episode this summer, a source confirmed on Monday, June 24.

The news of the actor's come-back was an instant delight for General Hospital fans, who rushed to express their excitement for his return to the small screen.

“Welcome Home Bryan!! I just read the news!! So excited!” one fan wrote on X, while another shared, “I was hoping for a full return, but it would be good to see him!”.

Some other fans didn’t seem to be happy with how much short time the actor was getting on his return.

“Come on @GeneralHospital one episode only!!! Get him back full time!! Fans really miss Morgan!” wrote one social media user.

Another chimed in, “So @valentinifrank hyped up a former cast member’s return only for it to be one episode? What are they doing over at GH? This isn’t the type of thing that is going to get AND KEEP viewers…”