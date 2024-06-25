Taylor Swift asks fans to take over as she recovers from swallowing a bug

Taylor Swift has had a similar mishap during a previous show as well



Taylor Swift asked her fans to cover for her as she found her bearings after swallowing a bug.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old international pop sensation performed three nights at the Wembley Stadium in London. On one of those nights, as she performed a special 10-minute long version of All Too Well, a bug flew into her mouth.

Though she tried to play it cool at first, a fan-made video circulating X (formerly Twitter) showed the multi-Grammy winner struggling to breathe as she started coughing and choking on the bug.

That’s when she decided to ask her fans for help.

“I swallowed a bug, can you sing?” Swift requested the crowd, who happily obliged.

This isn’t the first time Swift has swallowed a bug during one of her shows. During her Eras Tour stop in Chicago in June, she was on stage when something similar happened.

“Is there any chance none of you saw that?” she asked shamefully, before quipping that it was “delicious.”