Anne's husband takes her to hospital as King Charles, William keep close watch

Princess Anne's husband accompanied her to the hospital for medical attention, while King Charles and Prince William are closely monitoring her situation.

Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince of Wales were informed of Princess Anne's condition last night. Princess Anne's two other siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, are also aware of the Princess Royal's current condition.

The King's sister is recovering well and is in comfortable condition, being kept in the hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation. Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's husband, accompanied her to the hospital on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that, on doctors’ advice, Anne's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.

They added that the Princess Royal sends her apologies to anyone who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result. The Japanese State Visit will proceed as planned, but Princess Anne will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.

Additionally, she will no longer be undertaking her planned engagements in Canada this month. Doctors have advised against her flying this week.

Plans are being reviewed in close consultation with the Canadian Government regarding how The Princess’s scheduled engagements may be adjusted.

The late Queen's daughter was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred, resulting in minor wounds to her head. The head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Princess Anne has sustained concussion and is expected to recover fully and swiftly.