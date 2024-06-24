Kate Middleton sends strong message about Prince William amid tough times

Kate Middleton’s marriage with Prince William, which was the subject of many headlines in previous months, is unaffected by the noise surrounding it.



Despite the shocks of past months, the marriage of Prince and Princess of Wales is ‘stronger than ever,’ per former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

Bond told OK! Magazine that the “last few months have been a test of their strong partnership” and “must have shaken them to the core.”

Princess Catherine shared a delightful photo of William and their three kids jumping off a sand dune at Norfolk beach in honour of his 42nd birthday, which she had taken herself.

Bond noted that the photo was a sign that there is “joy” even during their “toughest times,” referring to Kate’s cancer diagnosis and the William’s affair rumours.

The royal expert also shared insights, suggesting that the recent photo speaks volumes not just about the couple's enduring bond but also their hopeful outlook.

“Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future,” Bond suggested.

“She adores William - he is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her,” Bond continued. “So, she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."