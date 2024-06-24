Love Island viewers spark fury over latest plot twist

Love Island viewers were left furious after latest episode

Love Island viewers were left furious after two more islanders were brutally dumped on Sunday, June 23.

Fans, who tuned in to watch the latest episode, issued plea as they witnessed two islanders getting dumped from the Spanish Villa.

Host Maya Jama entered the Love Island villa with a shocking revelation for the islanders.

The 29-year-old host ensured that since the public had been voting for their favourite couple, those with the fewest votes were bound to leave.

Towards the end, Omar and Tiffany were asked to leave the show after the competition came down to Ronnie and Tiffany, Jess and Omar, Joey and Grace, and Uma and Wil.

Meanwhile, fans were left devastated with the news that came down as a disaster, and rushed to social media to express their frustration.

One fan expressed disbelief, noting: "I need Casa Amor to be soon cos I want this villa shaken up #loveIsland."

Another user chimed in, adding: "This season is so dry, so bland. I leave every episode being like …ok? where are the challenges? the friendships? the deceit? CASA AMOR? like at this rate send everyone home I beg #LoveIsland."

A third demanded: "We need a new twist! I do like Casa Amor but what else can we do?! I need something new. Get to work people #loveIsland."