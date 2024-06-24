Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley share rare glimpse into marriage

Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley spilled some rare insight into their marriage, sharing that they cannot get enough of one another.

The British film producer, 34, revealed in an interview with The Times of London that he and the Barbie star, 33, spend “24 hours a day” together when they are not busy with other work commitments.

When Ackerley was asked about how the couple, who has been married for seven years, separate business and pleasure, he shared that it was “seamless.”

“We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

In the interview, they pair talked about the businesses they own together. The duo owns a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as a gin brand, Papa Salt, which they launched last week.

Given their different nationalities, Ackerley hoped that “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between the UK and Australia since he “feels like an honorary Aussie, Margot feels like an honorary Brit.”

He also added that they only argue over “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better,” referring to the snacks in their home country.

Robbie and Ackerley, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016, are largely private about their personal lives.



This is one the rare moments where the couple detailed what their married life is like.