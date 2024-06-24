Ice Cube confirms ‘Friday’ sequel after 25 years

Ice Cube shares good news with 'Friday' fans

Ice Cube is returning with a “Friday” fans have been waiting for a long time.



The N.W.A. alum provided fans with a recent update on the much-anticipated instalment of the Friday franchise, more than two decades after the last part got out.

He also got candid about a follow-up he got with Warner Bros. over the project.

“We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros,” Ice Cube shared with Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM show Flavor of the Week.

“They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there.”

“So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this sh*t back online,'” he added.

“You know, I was a little hot because they had took so long,” he further shared with Flav.

“John Witherspoon passed away, [Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr.] passed away, [Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson] passed away. I’m like, ‘Man, we keep losing people, and y’all keep d*cking around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done.’”

“They wanna do it, but the key is, it’s got to be done right or we shouldn’t f*ck with it. So, they finally came to their senses, so hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made,” said Ice Cube.