Chlöe Bailey shares affect of being a black artist in music industry

Chlöe Bailey on being a black artist

Chlöe Bailey got candid about why she thinks her music and songs always get tagged in the R&B category even when she works on other genres.



Bailey revealed the reason in a new interview, that how much she tries, and despite making different types of music she makes, she thinks her songs will never be categorised as pop but always R&B.

“Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorized as R&B because I’m a Black woman,” Bailey said in an interview with Nylon. “If someone who didn’t have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop categories. That’s just the way it’s always been in life.”

Bailey also shared that she draws inspiration and looks for guidance from the path Whitney Houston paved, calling her one of her idols.

“Early on in her career, when she was doing the big pop records, she got a lot of flak for that: being told she wasn’t Black enough and wasn’t catering to the base that made her,” Bailey says of Houston.

“To see how she persevered and has become one of the most iconic, legendary artists that we’ve ever seen, shows that music has no race, it has no genre, it has none of that. It’s just a feeling and it’s a vibration.”