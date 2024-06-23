Prince William praised for making bold step on his birthday

Kate also shared a brand new photo of husband Prince William to mark his 42nd birthday

Prince William received praise for bringing his children to see Taylor Swift last night, on his 42nd birthday.



The Prince of Wales took his two eldest children to see the pop star last night on the first night of her Era's tour despite his challenging days in the wake of Kate Middleton's and King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about the sweet gesture on GB News, host Dawn Neeson shed light on Prince of Wales presence on Taylor's star-studded concert at the famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday alongside his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She noted, 'William has crush on Taylor and met her before. Princess Kate "would have loved to have been there."

Dawn also praised William's picture with children :' It's perfect, full of joy.'

'What a lovely picture.'

For the unversed, Kate Middleton also shared a brand new photo of husband Prince William with their kids to mark his 42nd birthday.

The Princess of Wales took to the couple’s official social media accounts to post a picture of the prince with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, from a beach trip.



