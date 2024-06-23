Brad Pitt tunes out kids' estrangement for new chapter with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has reportedly been planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, amid the growing tension with his children.



As reported by Life & Style, the Fight Club actor, who has been dating the jewellery designer for more than a year, has been ready to start a new chapter of his life with her.

The source said, "Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime. Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."



Moreover, the source shared that the Troy actor "met her the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce. Once Ines moved n last year, he knew he could have a future with her."



Notably, these comments came amid Pitt's growing tensions with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie and their kids.

For the unversed, the former power couple of Hollywood shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Recently, the Hollywood A-list actor's biological daughter Shiloh officially filed paperwork to drop her father's surname from her legal name on her 18th birthday.

Not only this, Pitt's youngest daughter, Vivienne, also reportedly dropped her dad's surname.

