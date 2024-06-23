Charles Spencer’s estranged wife makes first statement on divorce

Charles Spencer’s estranged wife makes first statement on her divorce

Karen Spencer, who is the estranged wife of Princess Diana’s brother Charles, finally broke her silence following the news of their divorce.

The 52-year-old took to her Instagram on Friday to acknowledge the support she received during her difficult time.

“Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me,” she penned. “I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon.”

She continued, “Thought I’d share a few pics from last night’s summer solstice gathering.”

The carousel contained photos from the Althorp estate — the Spencer family home where Diana, who died in 1997, is buried.

On June 8, Earl Charles Spencer, 60, revealed the breakup during an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

“It is immensely sad,” Charles said. “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

Charles and Karen were married for 13 years and share a daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12, together.

Their daughter’s middle name pays tribute to the late Princess of Wales.