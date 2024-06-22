Meghan Markle risks destroying 'compelling link' between King Charles, Harry

King Charles is forced to be apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids due to growing distance between the two parties.



Speaking to OK! magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond reflected on the King’s major heartbreak due to not being part of his grandkids’ Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 2, lives.

She also warned Harry against following in footsteps of his wife, who has not been in touch with her father Thomas Markle and half-siblings since before marrying into the royal family.

Moreover, the former actress allegedly refuses to bring their kids to the UK over fears of security as well as general distaste for royal life.

“King Charles very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them,” Jennie shared.

“The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past.”

"I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan’s example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family,” the royal expert explained.

“Maybe Archie and Lilibet hold the key to reconciliation between Charles and Harry,” she added.