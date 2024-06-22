Russell Brand endorses Donald Trump after being paid to appear at RFK Jr. event? Report

Russell Brand has reportedly been paid nearly $70,000 to appear at Robert F Kennedy's campaign event in May.
In a new report shared via Daily Mail, the British actor has since supported Donald Trump after being paid from RFK Jr.’s team.
The outlet reported that Russell appeared at a comedy event for Robert's long-shot presidential bid in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside other performers such as Rob Schneider and Jim Breuer.
Russell received hefty pay-check from Robert’s team but he motivated Americans to vote for Donald on his podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand a few weeks later.
The comedian said that he found it “difficult” to comprehend why “freedom-loving Americans would choose to vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election”.
Russell, who has been vocal against censorship, further said he felt “concerned about the snobbery, contempt and condemnation by liberals of Donald supporters who are plainly held by his detractors,” adding that they have been “responsible for the weaponization of the legal system”.
In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don't know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can't,” stated the comedian.
