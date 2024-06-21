King Charles gives relief to Prince William after 'cruel' turn of events

Prince William has a great deal to reflect as he is caught in the middle of health battles of loved ones on his 42nd birthday.

Speaking to OK! magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond reflected on King Charles’ notable support for the Prince of Wales due to his shift in priorities in the wake of wife Kate Middleton’s cancer.

Since the beginning of this year, William has widely cut back on his royal duties in a bid to care for the princess following her diagnosis with an undiclosed form of cancer.

Moreover, the former BBC royal correspondent also pointed out the weight of the crown that fell on William’s shoulders sooner than anticipated due to the King’s own battle with cancer.

"Birthdays can so often be a time to take stock, and William has a great deal to reflect on this year,” she told the outlet. “At 42, he has had a difficult wake-up call that has cruelly unsettled the life he was happily enjoying.

"William and Charles seem to be growing ever closer, and he is undoubtedly grateful that his father has shown such understanding about William spending as much time as possible with his wife and family while Catherine recovers,” Jennie explained.

The royal expert continued: "We are so used to the old idea that duty must always come first. Well, perhaps it shouldn’t. There must be times when care and compassion for your family take precedence . And the King has recognised this. Good for him! And good for William!"

“So I think, at 42, we see a Prince who has had to face some daunting life challenges, and has shown he has the maturity to do so…with his wife and family firmly at the very centre of his universe,” she added.