Howie Mandel reveals what wife was high on before bloody accident

Howie Mandel talks about wife's accident

Howie Mandel debunks the claims that his wife was high on alcohol when she “slipped” and hit her head; she was high on edibles.



The comic, 68, made his story clear on TMZ Live Tuesday, confirming that his wife, Terry Mandel, had not been drinking alcohol when she fell, she was actually high on something else.

“She was so worried that people were going to intervene with her alcohol — she doesn’t have an alcohol problem,” he said. “I’m going to tell you the truth: she took gummies.”

“I said we had a great night, we got a little tipsy, and she got out of bed in the middle of the night and fell,” Howie said, reiterating the claim he first made on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Tuesday.

“It was really scary.”

The former host of Deal or No Deal recounted the incident at the hotel in Vegas earlier today, where his wife fell and struck the wainscoting. He also showed the talk show viewers a picture of her wounds.

The 68-year-old was seen in the picture with a big cut on her forehead and a lot of purple bruising surrounding her eye.

“She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek,” he said.

“You could actually see her skull,” the America’s Got Talent judge told the crowd, elaborating the severity of the fall.

“I freaked out,” he said of seeing her in that condition. “I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood every[where].”

“I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood,” Howie continued.

However, Howie updated later that Terry has been “doing well” since the accident and looks “absolutely perfect” without any scarring.