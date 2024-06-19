Trevor St. announces ‘The Young and the Restless’ exit

Trevor St. John announces exit from ‘The Young and the Restless’

Trevor St. John announced his farewell to Tucker McCall while revealing his exit from The Young and the Restless.



“Dear [Young and the Restless] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues,” St. John, 52, tweeted on X Tuesday, June 18, calling out his soap opera character. “This Tucker is in his go phase.”

The actor portrayed the role of the billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall for two years, starting in 2022. Before him, the role was played by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.

St. John also thanked “each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last.”

He shared on social media that he is ready to say goodbye to the soap opera after more than 200 episodes.

“I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role,” St. John continued. “Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the [Y&R] fans. THANK YOU!.”

He remarked that “Tucker might be gone for the time being, but I’m not going anywhere,” assuring his fans that he has several jobs “in the works,” including his latest movie A Good Enough Day on Tubi.