BTS surprises fans with ‘Despicable Me 4’ collaboration

BTS x Despicable Me 4 is set to premiere later in June

BTS and Despicable Me 4 sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a teaser of their exciting upcoming collaboration.



On Thursday, June 14, Despicable Me 4 released a clip featuring the minion version of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V on X, formerly Twitter.

In the adorable video, the 'minionised' South Korean boy band members were showing off their dancing moves and grooving to BTS’ hit track, Permission to Dance.

In addition, several fans rallied to the comments section to express their excitement ahead of the release day.

One fan wrote, "I CANT WAIT!!! OMGGGG OMGGGG [purple, yellow and orange heart emoji]."

Another stated, "I’m gonna watch this movie a minion times [smiley emoji]."

"THIS IS SO CUTE. TIME FOR BORAFICATION," a third fan chimed in.

The fourth user added, "OMG THEY ARE SO CUTE [crying emojis]."

Meanwhile, a fifth fan alluded, "This video looks like he takes his daughters to a BTS concert, that’s so cute."

The comment referred to the Despicable Me scientist Gru, a father of three daughters.

The caption of the social media post in which the official account of BigHit was tagged states that the BTS x Despicable Me 4 collaboration is slated to premiere on June 21.