Lady Louise takes big fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton

Lady Louise Windsor may be stepping up the ladder in the royal family as she made a surprise appearance at the much-anticipated Trooping the Colour event.

The 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex was seen accompanying her parents, dressed in an elegant floral white and lavender dress with a matching hat.

The young royal, who is not a working member of the royal family, had taken a break from her studies at the University of St Andrews for the huge event.

The event was the first major event in the royal family calendar that occurred following the cancer diagnosis of the King Charles and Kate Middleton.

While the monarch had been performing few royal engagements on the advice of his medical team, this was Kate’s first ever public appearance.

It also appears that Lady Louise took some inspiration from the future Queen, Kate, as she is known for repeating outfits in a bid to support sustainable fashion.

Meanwhile, the King is also a life-long advocate of protecting the environment and encourages to follow sustainability practices.

Louise opted to wear the same dress that she had worn at the Coronation of King Charles last year.