Normani granted herself 'grace,' 'forgiveness' following album delay backlash

Normani speaks out on handling pressure ahead of release of her debut album

Normani recently opened up about handling pressure ahead of the release of her delayed debut album.

The former Fifth Harmony member, who has been razzing her highly-anticipated record since 2018, teased her album in her address, ‘wheresthedamnalbum.com’ earlier this year.

During an interview with The Guardian, Normani revealed reasons for the album’s delay.

The singer said that her mother Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Meanwhile, her father Derrick was diagnosed with prostate cancer a year later.

Although she confirmed that both parents are now “healthy, by the Grace of God,” the sudden deterioration in their health hindered her plans.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, she said: “Honestly, it was just a reminder of all the questions I was already asking myself. I’ve had to learn to grant myself some grace and forgiveness, because a lot of it was just out of my control. I did the best with what I could, and that’s on top of the business shifting, teams changing. It was a lot.”

The American singer previously spilled details about her parents’ condition, explaining why she wanted to be there for them.

She explained: “All I wanted to do was be there for them,” she said. “Honestly, music got them through the cancer treatments. I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo.”

“As hard as it was for me to not be with them as much as I wanted to, ultimately, pushing through made the circumstances of the last few years feel a bit lighter for my parents,” Normani added.

For the unversed, the 28-year-old singer released her debut album Dopamine on Friday, June 14.