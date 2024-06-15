Prince William displays horseback skills as Kate Middleton appears on balcony

Prince William displays horseback skills as Kate Middleton appears on Buckingham palace balcony

Prince William appeared in high spirits as he rode on Horseback at Trooping the Colour soon after his sweet wife Kate Middleton appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Princess of Wales wowed fans as she appeared on the Palace's famous balcony in her first official public appearance in six months. While, Prince William also exuded confidence as he rode on horseback.

William was joined by Prince Edward and Princess Anne in Trooping the Colour on June 15. The Duke and Duchess Edinburgh also rode on horse back to attend the parade. It was previously announced that King Charles would take part in the parade in a carriage instead of riding on horseback.

The future King displayed his horseback riding skills as he took part in his father King Charles' annual birthday parade on June.

On the other hands, King Charles made grand entrance along with his wife Queen Camilla to attend the annual public celebration of the his birthday on June 15 in London, marking the second Trooping the Colour of his royal reign.

The, Prince of Wales, as the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, wore the red uniform with a leek symbol on the neckline paired with a traditional bearskin cap adorned with the regiment's white and green plume.



The father-of-three wore his Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash, Royal Air Force Pilot Wings and four medals: he Gold, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals, plus the Coronation Medal.

Also participating in the parade was Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, in her first public appearance since publicly revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The Princess of Wales, 42, rode in a horse-drawn carriage with the couple's three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Princess Kate announced her plan to attend the royal event one day prior, writing in a personal message, "I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Hundreds of soldiers, horses and musicians united for Trooping the Colour, continuing a tradition linked to the monarch's official birthday since 1748, according to the British Army.

The celebration is usually held in June, regardless of when the reigning monarch's actual birthday may be. (The reason? There's more likely to be parade-friendly weather!)



The day will end with a favorite tradition: the royal family gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force planes perform a flypast over London.



The Princess of Wales has attended Trooping the Colour every year since marrying Prince William in 2011, except for 2020 and 2021 when the royal event was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



While her Trooping outing marked her first royal engagement since December when she joined the family at their traditional Christmas church visit, it does not signal a full return to royal duties.

