Jennifer Garner upsets her beau for prioritising Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Garner has reportedly upset her boyfriend, John Miller, for prioritising Ben Affleck's divorce drama.

As reported by Daily Mail, the source shared, "Of course, it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband," amid her alleged marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider shared that the 13 Going on 30 actress' partner expressed his sympathies for the Air director, however, he believes Garner is extremely involved in Affleck and Lopez's personal issues.

The source shard, "He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but it doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to resolve her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That doesn’t make sense to anyone."

It is pertinent to mention that these comments came after the Alias actress paid a visit to her former love interest, who is reportedly staying away from Lopez in a separate home.

According to Life & Style, Garner has expressed serious concerns for Affleck during the growing tensions with Lopez.

The source shared, "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."

For the unversed, Affleck and Garner, who parted ways in 2015, co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.