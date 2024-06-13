King Charles major plan about Prince Andrew's royal lodge laid bare

Prince Andrew’s reported rift with his elder brother King Charles III over Royal Lodge could spark unintended benefit for Queen Camilla, according to a new report.

The King, 75, is said to have made it clear that he wants Andrew to move out and live Frogmore Cottage, Meghan and Harry's previous royal residence.

However, the Duke of York is "refusing to budge much to the frustration of his brother", according to reports in The Times.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess York, per GB News, told The Daily Mail that the King sees Royal Lodge as a potential future home for Queen Camilla.



Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote: "As dowager Queen, Camilla would be stepmother – not mother – to King William. And William will inherit everything, just as Charles did from his mother, including Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla live when they are in London."

Richard Eden continued: "As Prince of Wales, William already owns the King’s beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. So, Charles will be determined to make sure that Camilla is kept in the manner to which she has become accustomed."

It was previously reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales could move into Royal Lodge.



However, a source close to Prince William and Princess Kate told the publication that the couple are very happy at Adelaide Cottage and have no wish to move.

"The last thing William and Catherine would want is a load of controversy about their getting another big house," the insider claimed.

"They already have their large home at Kensington Palace and their Norfolk property, Anmer Hall, in addition to Adelaide Cottage. There was a fair bit of criticism of the cost of renovations to their Kensington Palace home and they would not want to go through all that again," the source added.