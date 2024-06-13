Disney casts Catherine Laga‘aia for live-action ‘Moana’

Catherine Laga‘aia cast as ‘Moana’ in live action

Catherine Laga‘aia has been cast in the titular role by Disney for its live-action Moana movie, which is slated to be released in theatres across the globe on July 10, 2026.



Moana 2, the animated sequel, is getting premiered in theatres the Wednesday before Thanksgiving this year.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” the 17-year-old Sydney, Australia, native said.

“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

According to Deadline, New Zealander John Tui will play Moana’s practical father, Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams will portray Moana’s fun and strong-willed mother, Sina, and Rena Owen, Bay of Islands native, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala by Disney.

Moana’s live-action movie is being directed by Thomas Kail, who also directed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, Grease Live, and the first and last episodes of Hulu’s series We Were the Lucky Ones.