Disney casts Catherine Laga‘aia for live-action ‘Moana’

Catherine Laga‘aia has been cast in the titular role by Disney for its live-action Moana movie, which is slated to be released in theatres across the globe on July 10, 2026.
Moana 2, the animated sequel, is getting premiered in theatres the Wednesday before Thanksgiving this year.
“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” the 17-year-old Sydney, Australia, native said.
“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”
According to Deadline, New Zealander John Tui will play Moana’s practical father, Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams will portray Moana’s fun and strong-willed mother, Sina, and Rena Owen, Bay of Islands native, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala by Disney.
Moana’s live-action movie is being directed by Thomas Kail, who also directed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, Grease Live, and the first and last episodes of Hulu’s series We Were the Lucky Ones.
George and Amal Clooney live in their own little bubble, says source
Angelina Jolie reveals she learned more about Viv while working together on The Outsiders show
Titanic director James Cameron talks about the rift between Kate Winslet and him
Rebecca Ferguson shares how she deals with people who know about her Claustrophobia
The Duke of York's two daughters 'naturally feel loyalty towards their father'
The Prince of Wales is heading to Frankfurt in Germany next week