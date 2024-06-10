Bianca Censori spotted with Kanye West on Japan airport

Bianca Censori dresses up on Japan airport with Kanye West

Bianca Censori was photographed in an unusually covering outfit with her husband Kanye West as she arrived in Japan.



The model, who often stays in the headlines for her controversially revealing outfits, was caught in the lens dressed up in a beige flowy maxi dress while arriving at Narita International Airport on Saturday.

She completed her modest look with a black hair wrap.

On the other hand, the Heartless rapper donned a white garment over a shirt with a black symbol on the chest in a similar way.

As per the snaps obtained by TMZ, the couple was also spotted arriving at the airport in Florence earlier in the day in the same outfits.

Censori, 29, and West, 47, got to Japan after spending a week’s time in the fashion centre of Prato, Italy.

According to Page Six, the couple seemed to have spent the most of their Italy trip keeping their business in focus, as Censori was seen going into a meeting with her husband with a sketchbook of designs in her hand, on June 1.

She wore a white open-sided swimsuit that barely covered her body at that time.