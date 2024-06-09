Glen Powell recounts family friend's wild encounter with a cannibal

Glen Powell sent internet howling with a crazy story about encounter with an alleged cannibal in a new podcast.



In a conversation with host Jake Shane on Therapuss podcast, the Top Gun: Maverick star revealed a friend of his sister narrowly escaped becoming a victim to a cannibal.

The sister’s friend apparently went on a date with a guy who used a “black market lotion” on her which breaks down skin for human consumption.

“He starts massaging her shoulders [...] Everything just feels odd. She’s like, ‘I gotta get out of here.’ He gets a little weird 'like, no, please don't leave, sorry', she leaves,” recounted Powell.

Powell continued, "Her skin starts itching like crazy the next day. She goes to the doctor […] It turns out it’s a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption." This was the point where everyone's jaws dropped.

"This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her. The doctor is like 'you have to give me this person’s address and you should call the police,’” he noted, adding: “They go to this guy’s house, and he had several bodies in the house.”

Users on the internet were horrified at the story, lauding the girl for acting on her instincts. One shared on X, formerly Twitter: "[She] is so lucky she [was] listening to those instincts and felt the vibes were off cos it literally saved her life.”

"Who knows how many lives she saved because of her good instincts. Incredible," another wrote in relief.