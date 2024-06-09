Ryan Seacrest salutes Pat Sajak’s legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ run

Pat Sajak expressed gratitude to viewers 'for tuning in night after night, year after year...'

Ryan Seacrest is set to spin Wheel of Fortune following the departure of legendary host Pat Sajak.



As Sajak bid farewell to the beloved game show after 41 years, the American Idol presenter paid tribute to him in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, June 7.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'!" he wrote.

Seacrest praised Sajak's "dedication, charm, and wit," acknowledging how these qualities have made the show a cherished staple of American television for decades.

Seacrest also highlighted the iconic partnership between Sajak and co-host Vanna White, noting how they have created countless memorable moments for viewers.

"You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere," Seacrest continued, emphasizing the significant benchmark Sajak has established.

He concluded his tribute with best wishes for Sajak’s future endeavors, marking the end of an era.



The touching message was accompanied by a photo of Seacrest smiling behind the show’s iconic wheel alongside Sajak and White.

Additionally, Seacrest posted a soundless clip of the trio enjoying their time together on set.

Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in June 2023, after hosting the show for an impressive 41 seasons.

In his final episode, the 77-year-old host expressed his gratitude to the viewers for their continued support over the years, saying, "Thank you for tuning in night after night, year after year, decade after decade."