Jennifer Aniston's recent sighting sparks plastic surgery rumours

Jennifer Aniston has sparked speculation about possible plastic surgery after recentered carpet appearances.

Seeing her pictures, surgeons suggested that she may have undergone treatment that hasn't yielded the desired results.



The 55-year-old Murder Mystery actress attended the Emmy FYC Event in Los Angeles to promote The Morning Show, wearing a stunning red dress but appeared fatigued and had visible swelling under her left eye, fueling rumours about her possible cosmetic procedures.

Due to the excessive amount of gel-like material injected into her face between her cheek and eyelid, Dr Richard Devine explained that the cosmetic treatment had failed.

Known as "tear trough filler," it addresses crow's feet, bags under the eyes, and drooping.

"What we're seeing here is tear trough filler gone wrong,' Dr. Levine said on TikTok in a viral video.

"Complications like this happen when too much filler is injected, or when the type of product used attracts too much water - and so... the area becomes swollen.

"The filler is projecting so much that it is actually causing these shadows to form around the eyes and these deep ridges in the mid-cheek, which is actually making her look more tired and aged."

Another doctor, Elie Levine, who practices in New York City, also agreed and informed DailyMail about the Friends alum, "She has some swelling under her left eye, and that is probably swelling after having fillers there at some point."