Sofia Vergara expresses her elation over new culinary venture with her son

Sofia Vergara celebrates her culinary brand launch with her son Manolo

Sofia Vergara has recently expressed her elation over the launch of her new culinary brand, Toma with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

On June 7, the Modern Family alum could be seen celebrating the launch with her son at a party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in Los Angeles on Friday.

In the photo, Sofia could be seen donning a black semi-sheer dress with embellishments to the event, as she posed beside her son, who looked handsome in a navy-blue suit.

According to the brand’s official website, “Toma was started by Sofia and Manolo alongside hospitality executive Sam Nazarian, so they could share the best of Latin cuisine with the world.”

“This is our love letter to Latin food,” said the actress on the website.

Earlier, Sofia and her son posted a joint video by Toma on Instagram on May 24, where they revealed the brand's first few products including empanadas, salsas and pandebono.

“So excited to be sharing our new delicious project @eattoma. Come try it out at @eeeeeatscon on June 8 & 9!” read the caption.

In May, the Griselda star told PEOPLE that she can't wait until her only child gives her a new title — abuela (which means grandma in Spanish).



“I think I'll be a fun grandmother,” noted Sofía.

The actress shared, “On the weekends, her son just drops his dog at my house,” as she compared it with the drop Manolo off at her mom's house so she could go out on the weekends sometimes when he was younger.

Meanwhile, Sofia shares Manolo with her former high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez.