Queen Camilla breaks silence over King Charles' health: 'teary eyed'

King Charles received treatment at a hospital in London on Tuesday

Queen Camilla has disclosed that while King Charles is "doing fine," he "won't do as he's told."

The Queen attended the second annual Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace on Saturday, where she engaged in conversation with author Lee Child.



Speaking with the thriller writer, she said that the King is "doing fine except he won't slow down and won't do what he's told", Child told reporters.

He added that it "sounds to me like a typical husband". Camilla was also met by the chairman of Historic Royal Palaces, Sir Nicholas Coleridge at the event, as well as Vicky Perrin, chief executive of the Queen's Reading Room, and authors including Harlan Coben.

Charles, 75, received treatment at a hospital in London on Tuesday hours before giving a speech at D-Day commemorations.

Queen Camilla was left teary eyed by her husband's address and the pair were later seen mingling with some of the 21 D-Day heroes who were invited to the debate.

Despite the treatment, the monarch travelled to Portsmouth on Wednesday where he delivered a eight-minute speech and met with veterans, before travelling to Normandy.

It is not the first insight Camilla has given into the King's progress, after she told guests at a garden party last month he would be "getting better" if he "behaved himself".

The 76-year-old shared her frustration her husband was working so hard so soon, after packing five engagements into one week.

It comes ahead of next weekend's Trooping the Colour which will see the King watch from a carriage after his recent return to public duties.

However, the event which was the subject of great anticipation over whether Princess Kate would attend is now set to run without her.