Tracy Morgan reflects on 'fateful' accident a decade later: 'I'll never forget'

Tracy Morgan recently looked back on his “fateful” accident a decade later.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the accident that upended his life on June 7, 2014, the 55-year-old comedian said: "Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family.”

He further added: "And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you."

This came after the 30 Rock alum experienced a near-fatal accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

For the unversed, a Walmart truck crashed into the actor’s limousine from behind, leading to the death of Morgan’s mentor James McNair at the age of 62.

Meanwhile, Morgan himself was in a very critical condition following his leg break and coma.

Recounting on an instance in his 2017 Netflix special Staying Alive, Morgan said: "That's magic.”

He specifically told the outlet at the time: “When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good.”